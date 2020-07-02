IRS urges Americans to activate prepaid stimulus cards

The IRS is looking to make sure people who were supposed to receive their economic impact payments on prepaid debit cards have them in their possession.

Continue Reading Below

The tax agency is starting to send out reminders to people to activate their cards, according to the National Consumer Law Center.

About 4 million people, who did not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS, were expected to receive their economic impact payments on prepaid debit cards.

TRUMP SUPPORTS STIMULUS PAYMENTS LARGER THAN $1,200 IN NEXT STIMULUS BILL, HE TELLS FBN

The memo might be an indicator to some that they either never received the card, or may have tossed it.

There were concerns that people may mistake the plain envelopes for junk mail and accidentally throw out their prepaid cars.

Another sign you may have missed your card in the mail is if you receive a letter from the IRS, signed by President Trump, which details how much money you should have received.

These letters were expected to be sent two weeks after the economic impact payments.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

One way you might want to address the issue is by calling the number at the bottom of the IRS letter, 800-919-9835. The agency has recalled some staff who will be available to take phone calls.

Further, if you believe you threw the card away or misplaced it, you can also follow directions specifically for the prepaid cards, which will allow you to block unauthorized transactions as well.

The government provides information for people whose card is lost or stolen, which directs them to log in at EIPCard.com to block unauthorized transactions and call 1-800-240-8100 to report it.

Meanwhile, President Trump told FOX Business on Wednesday that he supports issuing more direct payments to people, which could potentially be valued at more than $1,200.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE