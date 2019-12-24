Top 5 weirdest job titles in 2019, according to Indeed

Employers got creative with their job titles in 2019, and Indeed came up with a list of the top five weirdest.

To generate its list, Indeed evaluated the proportion of job postings per one million containing so-called strange terms in the job titles or descriptions, according to the company. It focused on the ones that performed best between October 2018 and October 2019.

5. Guru

With job titles ranging from “client-service guru” to “hair guru,” the guru title came in fifth place on Indeed’s list.

For the second year in a row, according to the company, California is the state most likely to offer jobs with guru in the title.

A guru is “a personal religious teacher and spiritual guide in Hinduism,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

4. Ninja

In 2019, Hawaii hired the most ninjas, according to Indeed, overtaking California which topped the list in 2018.

The company suggests ninja jobs are more prominent in sunnier cities, but, in Idaho, billing and collections professionals can assume the “accounts-receivable ninja” title.

Ninja is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “a person trained in ancient Japanese martial arts and employed especially for espionage and assassinations.”

3. Hero

Vermont surpassed New York in 2019 as the nation’s most heroic state, according to Indeed, pointing to titles such as “customer happiness hero” and “sales delivery hero.”

The requirements for the “sales delivery hero” on offer in Pennsylvania include having strong driving skills and a charismatic personality.

2. Genius

Apple, Toyota and BMW are all hiring “geniuses,” according to Indeed. In 2019, Oklahoma hired the most geniuses. Indeed noted jobs with genius in the title tend to be most prevalent in the south and southwestern part of the U.S.

1. Rockstar

Rockstar was the most popular job description on Indeed in 2019.

“Rockstar jobs are the shining star of this year’s weird jobs list, having seen the most growth in the past year,” Indeed said on its website.

Jobs on offer include “retail rockstar,” “rockstar massage therapist” and “water damage rockstar,” the website said.

Arkansas usurped California in 2019 as the state hiring the most rockstars, followed by Utah, Montana, Tennessee and Idaho, according to Indeed.

