IKEA to offer home insurance with Swiss financial group
The product is being rolled out in Switzerland and Singapore first
ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re's digital platform and Swedish home furnishings group IKEA have joined forces to offer home insurance policies via IKEA's website, the Swiss financial group said on Tuesday.
Continue Reading Below
The product is being rolled out in Switzerland and Singapore first.
Swiss Re's iptiQ platform -- which provides property, casualty, life and health insurance products to business partners -- is handling the insurance cover and customer interfaces, Swiss Re said in a statement.
WALMART FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS, SALES FALL SHORT OF WALL STREET ESTIMATES
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edmund Blair)