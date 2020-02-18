Expand / Collapse search
IKEA to offer home insurance with Swiss financial group

The product is being rolled out in Switzerland and Singapore first

Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re's digital platform and Swedish home furnishings group IKEA have joined forces to offer home insurance policies via IKEA's website, the Swiss financial group said on Tuesday.

The product is being rolled out in Switzerland and Singapore first.

Swiss Re's iptiQ platform -- which provides property, casualty, life and health insurance products to business partners -- is handling the insurance cover and customer interfaces, Swiss Re said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edmund Blair)