Walmart

Walmart earnings, sales fall short

'Sales leading up to Christmas in our US stores were a little softer than expected'

By FOXBusiness
Walmart announces it is ending its high-end personal shopping service after low interest and profit loss on the program. video

Walmart shuts down personal shopping service Jetblack

Walmart announces it is ending its high-end personal shopping service after low interest and profit loss on the program.

Walmart reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, sending shares lower.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.117.89+0.45+0.38%

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer earned $4.14 billion, or $1.45 a share, as revenue rose 2.1 percent year over year to $141.7 billion, falling short of estimates. Adjusted earnings were $1.38 a share, missing the $1.43 that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

“We started and finished the quarter with momentum, while sales leading up to Christmas in our U.S. stores were a little softer than expected,” CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS