Walmart earnings, sales fall short
'Sales leading up to Christmas in our US stores were a little softer than expected'
Walmart reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, sending shares lower.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer earned $4.14 billion, or $1.45 a share, as revenue rose 2.1 percent year over year to $141.7 billion, falling short of estimates. Adjusted earnings were $1.38 a share, missing the $1.43 that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
“We started and finished the quarter with momentum, while sales leading up to Christmas in our U.S. stores were a little softer than expected,” CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESSThis is a developing story. Check back for updates.