Hundreds of flights cancelled across the US after winter storms

Airline worker protests, weather may affect holiday travels

Hundreds of flights are being canceled because of the winter storm sweeping across the U.S., leaving travelers scrambling to get home after Thanksgiving.

DEADLY STORM MOVES CROSS COUNTRY TAKING AIM AT NORTHEAST

Flight-tracking site FlightAware says there were 506 canceled flights Sunday in the U.S., compared with 407 on Saturday.

Airports with the most canceled flights include San Francisco with 67 and Newark, New Jersey, with 33 according to FlightAware.

Wind and rain are causing some arriving flights at San Francisco to be delayed an average of 4 1/2 hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration said some flights heading to Newark are being delayed by an average of more than 2 1/2 hours.