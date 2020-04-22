Here’s how much money these environmental organizations make

Earth Day just hit its 50th birthday.

Wednesday marked 50 years since Earth Day was started in 1970, according to the Earth Day website.

The day was started by Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson and took off in the U.S. with the help of activist Denis Hayes.

The purpose of Earth Day was to fight against pollution, the loss of wilderness and the extinction of wildlife, the website said. And in fact, the day even led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Since then, hundreds of environmental organizations have been founded, focusing on all different aspects of the globe.

This year for Earth Day, FOX Business found the top-rated environmental organizations listed on Charity Navigator to see how much the groups make.

The five that made it to the list all had four-star ratings, worked internationally and had $13.5 million or more. The organizations also had their impact information listed on Charity Navigator.

Here are the groups that made it to the list.

Rainforest Trust

Rainforest Trust buys threatened tropical forests in order to save wildlife, according to the organization’s website.

Established: 1988

Overall Charity Navigator Score: 100

Financial Rating: 100

Total Revenue: $48,984,084

Total Expenses: $14,523,487

Excess/Deficit: $34,460,597

Net Assets: $59,417,462

World Resources Institute

According to its website, the World Resource Institute (WRI) is a global research organization that focuses on climate, energy, food, forests, water, cities and the ocean.

Established: 1982

Overall Charity Navigator Score: 98.23

Financial Rating: 97.50

Total Revenue: $140,234,162

Total Expenses: $104,038,407

Excess/Deficit: $36,195,755

Net Assets: $123,230,194

Center for Biological Diversity

The Center for Biological Diversity works on protecting endangered species “through science law and creative media, with a focus on protecting lands, waters and climate that species need to survive,” the website said.

Established: 1989

Overall Charity Navigator Score: 97.87

Financial Rating: 99.85

Total Revenue: $20,139,563

Total Expenses: $17,996,339

Excess/Deficit: $2,143,224

Net Assets: $21,610,557

Oceana

According to its website, “Oceana is dedicated to protecting and restoring the world’s oceans on a global scale.”

Established: 2001

Overall Charity Navigator Score: 95.92

Financial Rating: 94.24

Total Revenue: $51,896,477

Total Expenses: $38,122,695

Excess/Deficit: $13,773,782

Net Assets: $51,361,562

The Climate Reality Project

Founded by former Vice President Al Gore after the release of his film “An Inconvenient Truth,” The Climate Reality Project is “making urgent action a necessity across every level of society,” the website said.

Established: 2006

Overall Charity Navigator Score: 94.56

Financial Rating: 92.31

Total Revenue: $26,512,100

Total Expenses: $17,285,552

Excess/Deficit: $9,226,548

Net Assets: $10,906,930

