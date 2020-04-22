Here’s how much money these environmental organizations make
Rainforest Trust, World Resource Institute, Center for Biological Diversity, Oceana and The Climate Reality Project made the list
Earth Day just hit its 50th birthday.
Wednesday marked 50 years since Earth Day was started in 1970, according to the Earth Day website.
The day was started by Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson and took off in the U.S. with the help of activist Denis Hayes.
The purpose of Earth Day was to fight against pollution, the loss of wilderness and the extinction of wildlife, the website said. And in fact, the day even led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Since then, hundreds of environmental organizations have been founded, focusing on all different aspects of the globe.
This year for Earth Day, FOX Business found the top-rated environmental organizations listed on Charity Navigator to see how much the groups make.
The five that made it to the list all had four-star ratings, worked internationally and had $13.5 million or more. The organizations also had their impact information listed on Charity Navigator.
Here are the groups that made it to the list.
Rainforest Trust
Rainforest Trust buys threatened tropical forests in order to save wildlife, according to the organization’s website.
Established: 1988
Overall Charity Navigator Score: 100
Financial Rating: 100
Total Revenue: $48,984,084
Total Expenses: $14,523,487
Excess/Deficit: $34,460,597
Net Assets: $59,417,462
World Resources Institute
According to its website, the World Resource Institute (WRI) is a global research organization that focuses on climate, energy, food, forests, water, cities and the ocean.
Established: 1982
Overall Charity Navigator Score: 98.23
Financial Rating: 97.50
Total Revenue: $140,234,162
Total Expenses: $104,038,407
Excess/Deficit: $36,195,755
Net Assets: $123,230,194
Center for Biological Diversity
The Center for Biological Diversity works on protecting endangered species “through science law and creative media, with a focus on protecting lands, waters and climate that species need to survive,” the website said.
Established: 1989
Overall Charity Navigator Score: 97.87
Financial Rating: 99.85
Total Revenue: $20,139,563
Total Expenses: $17,996,339
Excess/Deficit: $2,143,224
Net Assets: $21,610,557
Oceana
According to its website, “Oceana is dedicated to protecting and restoring the world’s oceans on a global scale.”
Established: 2001
Overall Charity Navigator Score: 95.92
Financial Rating: 94.24
Total Revenue: $51,896,477
Total Expenses: $38,122,695
Excess/Deficit: $13,773,782
Net Assets: $51,361,562
The Climate Reality Project
Founded by former Vice President Al Gore after the release of his film “An Inconvenient Truth,” The Climate Reality Project is “making urgent action a necessity across every level of society,” the website said.
Established: 2006
Overall Charity Navigator Score: 94.56
Financial Rating: 92.31
Total Revenue: $26,512,100
Total Expenses: $17,285,552
Excess/Deficit: $9,226,548
Net Assets: $10,906,930