House passes $2T coronavirus relief package, sends to Trump

It is the largest relief bill in recent memory

By FOXBusiness
Vice President Mike Pence discusses the timeline of reopening the U.S. safely and responsibly amid coronavirus.video

Pence: Country will be reopened post-coronavirus responsibly

The House of Representatives passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package on Friday, rushing the legislation to President Trump in hopes of providing relief for American workers and businesses left reeling from the tandem health and economic crises.

The largest relief bill in recent memory will provide payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, expand unemployment benefits, extend financial help for businesses both large and small, offer billions to state and local governments and grant money to the nation's hard-hit hospitals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.