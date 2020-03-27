House passes $2T coronavirus relief package, sends to Trump

The House of Representatives passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package on Friday, rushing the legislation to President Trump in hopes of providing relief for American workers and businesses left reeling from the tandem health and economic crises.

Continue Reading Below

The largest relief bill in recent memory will provide payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, expand unemployment benefits, extend financial help for businesses both large and small, offer billions to state and local governments and grant money to the nation's hard-hit hospitals.

THESE COMPANIES ARE HIRING RIGHT NOW

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.