Hong Kong demonstrators continue to use facemasks despite ban

By Greg Palkot, Senior Foreign Affairs CorrespondentFOXBusiness
Fox News’ Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Greg Palkot describes the weekend of protests that continue in Hong Kong.video

Hong Kong Saturday Oct 5

Fox News’ Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Greg Palkot describes the weekend of protests that continue in Hong Kong.

Pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong remained relatively peaceful on Saturday, though tensions flared in some areas over the newly implemented facemask ban.

In what looked to be a possible first enactment of the new law, riot police pinned down and questioned youth in the streets still wearing facemasks.

Protesters gathered after a peaceful march through the city.

“I’m so angry,” one demonstrator said.

“When we wear the mask in the protest, I think that’s it’s a way to protect ourselves," another said.

Protests on Friday night became increasingly violenct, forcing subway stations to shut down, which the local news outlets described as “unprecedented.”

Fox News has not confirmed any arrests related to facemask-wearing protesters. Experts have expressed the complications associated with arresting thousands of people who wear them.

Instead, it is seen more broadly as a deterrent.

A masked protester sits near graffiti during a protest in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that protesters are banned from wearing masks to conceal their identities in a hardening of the government's stance against the 4-month-old demonstrations. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The penalty for wearing a facemask includes one year in jail.

HONG KONG'S VIOLENT PROTESTS CAUSE MONEY TO POUR OUT OF CITY
HONG KONG SHUTS DOWN TRAINS IN EMERGENCY DECLARATION THAT ENRAGED PROTESTERS

So far, the movement has seen four months of unrest in Hong Kong.

