Grammy's female CEO sues Recording Academy over her dismissal

Former Grammy chief Deborah Dugan, the group’s first female CEO and president, filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday after she was dismissed from her leadership role last week.

Dugan’s attorneys released a statement about the complaint, which alleged discrimination and called the move retaliation.

“The complaint that we filed today against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the Grammys) highlights tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending Harvey Weinstein,” her attorneys wrote. “As we allege, the attempt by the Recording Academy to impugn the character of Deborah Dugan is a transparent effort to shift the focus away from its own unlawful activity. This blatant form of retaliation in corporate America is all too common, even post #MeToo, and we will utilize all lawful means necessary to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

A representative for the Recording Academy did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Ten days prior to the award show it was announced that Dugan was placed on administrative leave over alleged misconduct.

The New York Times was the first to report that a complaint had been filed accusing Dugan of employing a bullying management style.

Dugan’s camp alleges in the suit that her firing was based on an email she sent to human resources that detailed complaints of sexual harassment against a man serving as general counsel to the Academy.

Three weeks prior to her dismissal, Dugan had purportedly sent the email to the academy’s head of human resources regarding not only her sexual harassment claims, but also concerns about the governance at the organization, including voting irregularities, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest. The email also allegedly characterized the culture at the Academy as a “boy’s club,” according to the complaint.

Dugan had only been at the helm of the organization for about six months.

Dugan succeeded Neil Portnow, who led the Grammys since 2002. Before joining (RED), the AIDS organization that launched in 2006, Dugan was president of Disney Publishing Worldwide and executive vice president at EMI/Capitol Records. She started her career as an attorney on Wall Street.

Before Dugan, music executive Christine Farnon held the top position at the academy for years, though she never had the title of president and CEO. She held multiple positions at the Grammys throughout her tenure, retiring in 1992 as executive vice president. Michael Greene became the first official president and CEO of the academy in 1988, leading the organization until 2002 when Portnow took over.

The award show is set to take place on Sunday.

