Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

How much Facebook makes from ads

Facebook is the second-largest digital ad platform in the U.S.

close
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg discusses seeing Instagram as a threat and buying the company, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., argues whether or not this is an anti-competitive acquisition.video

Facebook's Zuckerberg explains why they bought Instagram

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg discusses seeing Instagram as a threat and buying the company, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., argues whether or not this is an anti-competitive acquisition.

Facebook is expected to rake in more than $31.4 billion in net advertising revenue by the end of 2020, according to June 22 data from market research company eMarketer.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FBFACEBOOK INC.233.29+3.17+1.38%

That's a 4.9 percent increase year-over-year since Facebook made more than $31.4 billion in net ad revenue in 2019, eMarketer reported.

TIKTOK CEO ACCUSES FACEBOOK OF ANTI-COMPETITIVE BEHAVIOR: 'BRING IT ON'

Facebook's business platform (FBN screenshot)

Facebook is the second-largest digital ad platform in the U.S. after Google and just ahead of Amazon. Its ad revenue will continue to increase through 2020, though eMarketer estimates that the company's growth will be "severely depressed ... compared with earlier expectations."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,523.51+19.86+1.32%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,033.53+33.20+1.11%

The website's digital ad market share is also expected to grow from 22.7 percent to 23.4 percent year-over-year, according to eMarketer. Facebook is worth more than $660 billion at $231.83/share as of Wednesday, making it the sixth-largest U.S. company by market capitalization.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS