Goldman Sachs CFO says bank’s lending to energy, hotel, airline sectors isn't 'material risk'

Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on a call with investors on Wednesday that the bank’s lending to companies in the energy, hotel, gaming and airlines sectors does not present a “material risk” to the firm.

Loans to companies in these sectors make up roughly 10% of the bank’s overall corporate lending, Scherr said. Nonetheless, Goldman has doubled provisioning for its loan exposure to oil and gas companies, he said.

