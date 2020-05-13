Expand / Collapse search
Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs CFO says bank’s lending to energy, hotel, airline sectors isn't 'material risk'

The lending does not present a 'material risk,' Stephen Scherr said

Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on a call with investors on Wednesday that the bank’s lending to companies in the energy, hotel, gaming and airlines sectors does not present a “material risk” to the firm.

Loans to companies in these sectors make up roughly 10% of the bank’s overall corporate lending, Scherr said. Nonetheless, Goldman has doubled provisioning for its loan exposure to oil and gas companies, he said.

