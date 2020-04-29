Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Gilead sees 'positive' data on coronavirus treatment remdesivir trial

Multiple trials are looking at the effects of remdesivir on coronavirus

By FOXBusiness
close
Gilead's trial of coronavirus treatment Remdesivir is showing positive data and driving up the markets. Raymond James Biotech Research Director Dr. Steven Seedhouse with more.video

Gilead coronavirus treatment shows positive results

Gilead's trial of coronavirus treatment Remdesivir is showing positive data and driving up the markets. Raymond James Biotech Research Director Dr. Steven Seedhouse with more.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Gilead Sciences on Wednesday touted "positive data" coming from a study of the use of its drug remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment.

CORONAVIRUS PATIENT STUDY RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER TEMPERATURE CHECKS WORK

In the study, 62 percent of patients who received the drug within 10 days of symptoms were discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of those treated late.

“These study results complement data from the placebo-controlled study of remdesivir conducted by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and help to determine the optimal duration of treatment with remdesivir," Gilead Sciences Chief Medical Officer Dr. Merdad Parsey said in a statement.

In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

Shares of Gilead Sciences were halted in premarket trade on Wednesday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GILDGILEAD SCIENCES INC.82.44+3.77+4.79%

Gilead Sciences responded last week to a World Health Organization report that its experimental antiviral drug failed to help patients with severe COVID-19 in a clinical trial conducted in China.

Gilead said the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The antiviral drug remdesivir is often used to treat malaria.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS