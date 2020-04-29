Gilead sees 'positive' data on coronavirus treatment remdesivir trial

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Gilead Sciences on Wednesday touted "positive data" coming from a study of the use of its drug remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment.

CORONAVIRUS PATIENT STUDY RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER TEMPERATURE CHECKS WORK

In the study, 62 percent of patients who received the drug within 10 days of symptoms were discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of those treated late.

“These study results complement data from the placebo-controlled study of remdesivir conducted by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and help to determine the optimal duration of treatment with remdesivir," Gilead Sciences Chief Medical Officer Dr. Merdad Parsey said in a statement.

Shares of Gilead Sciences were halted in premarket trade on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 82.44 +3.77 +4.79%

Gilead Sciences responded last week to a World Health Organization report that its experimental antiviral drug failed to help patients with severe COVID-19 in a clinical trial conducted in China.

Gilead said the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The antiviral drug remdesivir is often used to treat malaria.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS