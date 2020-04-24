Gilead disputes report that its coronavirus drug failed in China trial

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Gilead Sciences is responding to a World Health Organization report that its experimental antiviral drug failed to help patients with severe COVID-19 in a clinical trial conducted in China.

Gilead said the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early..

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The antiviral drug remdesivir is used to treat malaria. According to the study, it did not help speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients, according to FT and Stat News. A summary of the report was initially shared by the WHO before it was taken down.

A WHO spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business that the report was shared early and taken down.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 77.78 -3.53 -4.34%

"We believe the post included inappropriate characterizations of the study. The study was terminated early due to low enrollment and, as a result, it was underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions," according to a Gilead statement.."As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease."

FAMED ECONOMIST WRITES $100B CORONAVIRUS PLAN TO TEST ALL AMERICANS

The summary came from one of two Chinese remdesivir trials that were suspended early because there were not enough patients available.

CORONAVIRUS PATIENT STUDY RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER TEMPERATURE CHECKS WORK

Last week, Stat reported results from another clinical remdesivir trial conducted by the University of Chicago Medicine, which found nearly all patients who were given daily infusions of Remdesivir were discharged from the hospital in less than a week.

There are multiple Phase 3 studies underway.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In a statement, Gilead said "These studies will help inform whom to treat, when to treat and how long to treat with remdesivir. The studies are either fully enrolled for the primary analysis or on track to fully enroll in the near future."

Gilead said it will have more trial results to share at the end of the month.

FOX Business' Audrey Conklin contributed to this article.