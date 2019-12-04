Georgia's Kelly Loeffler and her husband have donated to Republican and Democratic candidates

Businesswoman Kelly Loeffler, who was tapped to succeed Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson on Wednesday, is a political newcomer with a history of donating to both Republican and Democratic candidates.

Loeffler and her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher – the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange – have been criticized by conservatives for being too centrist. Fox News host Sean Hannity, for example, called Loeffler a "Romney supporter" and not a Trump supporter.

In a tweet Wednesday, Loeffler described herself as a "life-long Republican" who is "pro-Trump."

And while Loeffler and her husband have a history of making donations to Democratic candidates data from the FEC, compiled by OpenSecrets.org, shows that their giving to Republicans has been far more pronounced.

For example, out of the $3.2 million Loeffler and Sprecher have donated to political action committees, less than 3 percent went to Democratic candidates or causes.

Sprecher did donate $2,000 to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Loeffler donated $2,000 to the campaign of Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2012, while her husband gave $2,500 during the same year. In 2010, Loeffler gave $2,000 to former Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, while Sprecher gave $2,400.

The largest Democratic recipient of contributions from the couple is Georgia Rep. David Scott – who has received about $10,200 from the pair, OpenSecrets.org reported.

Among the recipients in the Republican Party are multiple donations to Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, Georgia Sen. David Perdue, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Georgia.

Loeffler also gave to Isakson’s campaign.

Loeffler is set to take office on Jan. 1 after Isakson retires. She was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday. Isakson was reelected to a third term in 2016 but announced he would step down amid health concerns as he battles Parkinson’s disease.

President Trump is said to have wanted Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins to take the seat.

Loeffler’s seat will be put up for reelection in November. If she won, she would be the first woman ever elected to the Senate in Georgia.

