George Floyd

Bond set at $1M for officer charged in George Floyd's death

His attorney did not contest the bail, raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case

Associated Press
New Spirit Revival Center pastor Darrell Scott says people should understand the true meaning behind George Floyd's memorial service and not use it as a political opportunity to further political agendas. video

George Floyd's death raises national awareness: Pastor

New Spirit Revival Center pastor Darrell Scott says people should understand the true meaning behind George Floyd's memorial service and not use it as a political opportunity to further political agendas.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Monday set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin, 44, said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared on closed-circuit television from the state's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights. His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail — raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case — and didn't address the substance of the charges.

Nelson didn't speak with reporters afterward.

FILE - This May 31, 2020 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)

Chauvin's next appearance was set for June 29 at 1:30 p.m.

