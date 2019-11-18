'Too late' for Lori Loughlin to change not guilty plea: Judge Napolitano

Actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giaunnulli are reportedly concerned about the severe sentences they could face for their role in the college admissions scandal.

The "Full House" star faces racketeering charges, which allows prosecutors to seize three times the amount of money that was involved in the scandal from her assets. But it's too late to change her not guilty plea, according to Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano.

She and 10 others were hit with a new round of federal criminal charges in October.

"They're not going to dismiss those new charges," Judge Napolitano said during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria." "She's going to have to confront them or work out a plea deal of some sort involving all the charges, including the new one."

Loughlin and 17 others are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, when they will be read the charges against them.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters on the University of Southern California's crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. They pleaded not guilty in April and now face 10 years in prison.

"Whether she got bad legal advice or whether she was determined to tell a Boston jury that she thought she was doing the right thing, I don't know what was going through her head, but it is too late to unwind this," said Judge Napolitano.

