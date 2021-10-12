Former Frontier CEO says oil prices hitting $80 a barrel is 'pretty challenging'

Former Frontier Airlines CEO Jeff Potter reacted to oil hitting a seven-year high of $80 a barrel recently and explained how energy prices are impacting airlines on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

JEFF POTTER: I certainly think we're in a challenge for Thanksgiving and Christmas, New Year's holiday. It's always challenging for the airlines and the consumer. And I think it's going to be even more so.

With that said, as a former CEO, we focused a lot -- as they do today -- on cost containment, optimizing revenue. But there's always that uncontrollable cost out there, which is oil.

And so I think what you're going to see and we're already seeing it as a consumer is you're starting to see prices increase. And so that's going to continue on whether or not the airlines can compensate on the pricing side to cover the costs of additional fuel remains to be seen. But $80 a barrel is pretty challenging.

SOUTHWEST FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS CONTINUE MONDAY AFTER DISRUPTIVE WEEKEND

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:



