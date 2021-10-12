Expand / Collapse search
Transportation

Former Frontier CEO says oil prices hitting $80 a barrel is 'pretty challenging'

Oil prices closed above $80 for the first time since 2014

Former Frontier CEO Jeff Potter: Oil prices driving airline tickets up

Former Frontier Airlines CEO Jeff Potter reacted to oil hitting a seven-year high of $80 a barrel recently and explained how energy prices are impacting airlines on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria

JEFF POTTER: I certainly think we're in a challenge for Thanksgiving and Christmas, New Year's holiday. It's always challenging for the airlines and the consumer. And I think it's going to be even more so. 

With that said, as a former CEO, we focused a lot -- as they do today -- on cost containment, optimizing revenue. But there's always that uncontrollable cost out there, which is oil. 

And so I think what you're going to see and we're already seeing it as a consumer is you're starting to see prices increase. And so that's going to continue on whether or not the airlines can compensate on the pricing side to cover the costs of additional fuel remains to be seen. But $80 a barrel is pretty challenging. 

Former Frontier CEO on how COVID, energy prices are changing travel

