Free agent Antonio Brown says it's time to ghost white women

NFL free agent Antonio Brown had a rocky 2019, getting sacked by the New England Patriots after accusations of sexual misconduct and later apologizing to fans for "inexcusable" behavior.

He's planning to make changes in 2020, with not dating white women chief among them.

It's a resolution he announced on Twitter during a week of posts that alternately expressed optimism about his career and frustration with his experiences so far.

Earlier this month, the All-Pro wide receiver asked teams for a chance to continue playing in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations.

"If I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance,” he said in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he also apologized to "anyone who I offended."

The apology didn't include any admission of wrongdoing in allegations from two women who have accused Brown of misconduct, triggering an NFL investigation that has yet to conclude.

“While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret,” he wrote.

Brown, who once played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, demanded his release from the Oakland Raiders after the team fined him for missing practice. When the release was granted, he signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots, which included $9 million guaranteed.

The NFL veteran now has pending grievances against both the Raiders and the Patriots seeking unpaid salary, but the Bleacher Report says at least 20 teams -- including almost every potential playoff contender -- are interested in signing him.

The outlet based its report on conversations with three general managers, who ruled out only one such team: the Patriots. Most franchises believe Brown remains a "transformational talent," the Bleacher Report said.