Former UAW president Gary Jones pleads guilty

Ex-United Auto Workers president schemed to steal more than $1 million from union

By FOXBusiness
Gary Jones, a former president of the United Auto Workers, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a more-than $1 million scheme that stole money from union members.

Jones admitted to conspiring to embezzle funds from the union and causing it to file false tax returns via video conference, The Detroit News reported.

Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

UAW INSTITUTES FINANCIAL REFORMS AMID CORRUPTION PROBE

Prosecutors previously said Jones used union money for “private villas, high-end liquor and meal expenses, golfing apparel, golf clubs and green fees,” among other luxuries like spa treatments and horseback riding on a beach.

Jones resigned as UAW president amid the then-growing scandal.

He admitted to conspiring with at least six union officers between 2010 and 2019, The Detroit News reported.

As part of the plea, Jones will forfeit more than $150,000 and cooperate with an ongoing corruption investigation, according to the report. Prosecutors are recommending a 57-month prison sentence as a result of Jones’ cooperation.

