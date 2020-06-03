Former UAW president Gary Jones pleads guilty

Gary Jones, a former president of the United Auto Workers, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a more-than $1 million scheme that stole money from union members.

Continue Reading Below

Jones admitted to conspiring to embezzle funds from the union and causing it to file false tax returns via video conference, The Detroit News reported.

UAW INSTITUTES FINANCIAL REFORMS AMID CORRUPTION PROBE

Prosecutors previously said Jones used union money for “private villas, high-end liquor and meal expenses, golfing apparel, golf clubs and green fees,” among other luxuries like spa treatments and horseback riding on a beach.

Jones resigned as UAW president amid the then-growing scandal.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He admitted to conspiring with at least six union officers between 2010 and 2019, The Detroit News reported.

As part of the plea, Jones will forfeit more than $150,000 and cooperate with an ongoing corruption investigation, according to the report. Prosecutors are recommending a 57-month prison sentence as a result of Jones’ cooperation.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE