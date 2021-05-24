Expand / Collapse search
Former Spirit Airlines CEO on Breeze Airways: 'Perfect time' for low-fare carriers to launch, expand

New low-cost US airline Breeze Airways from JetBlue founder to take off May 27

Former Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza explained why it’s a good time for new airlines like Breeze Airways to launch right now on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

BEN BALDANZA: It’s the perfect time for low-fare airlines to expand and to launch for a couple of reasons. One is the big carriers are still having to watch their cash really closely, so they can't be quite as aggressive on them. 

Second, there's more access in airports right now as more things have opened up with fewer flights. And airplane prices are really good right now because manufacturers and lessors want to put more product out to market. So it's actually not a bad time. 

And anyone who's bet against David Neeleman in the past would have lost money. So I don't think we should bet against them this time either. 

