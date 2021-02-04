Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue founder’s newest airline, Breeze Airways, set to launch this year

Breeze Airways’ debut was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic

Former Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza predicts there will be a decline in business travel and airlines will have to rely more on leisure travel for revenue.video

Airlines will have to adapt to ‘new world’ after coronavirus pandemic: former Spirit Airlines CEO

Former Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza predicts there will be a decline in business travel and airlines will have to rely more on leisure travel for revenue.

JetBlue founder David Neeleman’s newest venture is set to launch this year.

Breeze Airways, Neeleman’s fifth airline, was scheduled to begin operations at the end of 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the delay, the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company says on its website, that it will still launch, just a little later than initially expected.

“Welcome to Breeze Airways, a new airline scheduled for take off in 2021!” the company website says. “We are a group of aviation experts and fanatics, working day and night to build something brand new and really special for guests."

Like Neeleman’s other four airlines, Breeze Airways will be a budget airline with a focus on making sure customers have a good experience, according to a previous report from travel industry news website Skift.

David Neeleman, the founder of five airlines including JetBlue and his newest venture Breeze Airways, is pictured in March 2019. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

“I think the ability to have the lowest fare is what people want,” Neeleman told the website at the time. “Handling baggage costs money. Providing food costs money. If you want to upgrade your experience, you can do that. I think people will appreciate that. It’s all in the way we present it.”

Breeze Airways is also expected to serve mid-sized U.S. cities that don’t have many direct flights, FOX Business previously reported.

According to that report from last year, Breeze Airways had already leased 30 Embraer jets and ordered 60 Airbus planes.

Breeze Airways is set to launch later this year. It was previously scheduled to start operations at the end of last year, but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.  (Breeze Airways)

Breeze Airways’ first aircraft was delivered to the company in December and since then, more have followed, Business Insider reported.

Aside from Breeze Airways and JetBlue, Neeleman has founded Morris Air -- which was bought by Southwest Airlines in 1993 -- WestJet and Azul Brazilian Airlines.

