Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government Spending

Former national security adviser John Bolton to write Trump book: Report

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump on John Bolton’s resignation as National Security Adviser.video

Trump: John Bolton wasn't getting along with important people in the administration

President Trump on John Bolton’s resignation as National Security Adviser.

John Bolton is writing a book about his time serving as President Trump's third national security adviser, according to Axios citing sources familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

Senior officials expressed concerns about what the book will entail, concerns bolstered by the fact that the adviser had a seemingly less-than-friendly departure, according to the report.

Both Bolton and Trump strongly disagreed on a cascade of global challenges during Bolton's term in what was deemed a fractious relationship that ended with Bolton's abrupt departure.

Bolton, who also wrote a book about his time in the George W. Bush administration, agreed to be represented by Javelin's Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, Axios reported.

MORE ON FOX BUSINESS....

DOBBS: JOHN BOLTON -- A 'GREAT AMERICAN' -- SERVED TRUMP WELL
TRUMP FIRES JOHN BOLTON, WILL NAME NEW NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER NEXT WEEK

Trump and Bolton offered opposing accounts on Bolton's departure after a year and a half in the position. Trump had tweeted that he told Bolton his services were no longer needed at the White House and Bolton submitted his resignation Tuesday morning.

However, in countering that statement, Bolton responded in a tweet saying he instead offered to resign “and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tensions between Bolton and other officials flared before his departure over influence in the president’s orbit and how to manage his desire to negotiate with some of the world’s most unsavory actors.

Bolton joined the administration in the spring of 2018 after the departure of Army Gen. H.R. McMaster.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 