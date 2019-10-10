Former national security adviser John Bolton to write Trump book: Report

John Bolton is writing a book about his time serving as President Trump's third national security adviser, according to Axios citing sources familiar with the matter.

Senior officials expressed concerns about what the book will entail, concerns bolstered by the fact that the adviser had a seemingly less-than-friendly departure, according to the report.

Both Bolton and Trump strongly disagreed on a cascade of global challenges during Bolton's term in what was deemed a fractious relationship that ended with Bolton's abrupt departure.

Bolton, who also wrote a book about his time in the George W. Bush administration, agreed to be represented by Javelin's Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, Axios reported.

Trump and Bolton offered opposing accounts on Bolton's departure after a year and a half in the position. Trump had tweeted that he told Bolton his services were no longer needed at the White House and Bolton submitted his resignation Tuesday morning.

However, in countering that statement, Bolton responded in a tweet saying he instead offered to resign “and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’”

Tensions between Bolton and other officials flared before his departure over influence in the president’s orbit and how to manage his desire to negotiate with some of the world’s most unsavory actors.

Bolton joined the administration in the spring of 2018 after the departure of Army Gen. H.R. McMaster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.