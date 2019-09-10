Search

Trump fires John Bolton, will name new national security adviser next week

Trump asks John Bolton to resign

National Security Advisor John Bolton resigned on Tuesday, at President Trump's request, amid disagreements between him and the administration.

The president said he asked Bolton for his resignation Monday night. Trump said he and others in the administration disagreed with “many” of Bolton’s suggestions.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service.”

Trump added that he will name a new national security adviser next week.

Bolton, in response to Trump's tweet, said he offered his resignation Monday night.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow,'" he said on Twitter.

