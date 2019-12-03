Forbes releases its '30 Under 30' list for 2020

Forbes released its ninth annual “30 Under 30” list Tuesday, which features 600 young entrepreneurs who are innovating their respective industries.

Continue Reading Below

“Every year we are more and more inspired by the growing number of young people who have made it their mission to change the world through innovation, entrepreneurialism, and drive, and this year’s class is no exception,” said Randall Lane, chief content officer of Forbes.

FORBES UNVEILS LIST OF 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES' NET WORTH

He added, “The Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list has become the preeminent recognition for the most up-and-coming visionaries, game-changers and pioneers the world has to offer – and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”

To kick off the 2020 listing, Forbes is releasing five magazine covers highlighting accomplished executives and business-savvy celebs.

The five different covers feature Canva CEO Melanie Perkins, NBA veteran Kevin Durant, pop music duo The Chainsmokers, Guild Education CEO and Co-founder Rachel Carlson and Grammy Award-nominated rapper 21 Savage.

TAYLOR SWIFT TOPS KYLIE JENNER ON FORBES' WORLD’S HIGHEST-PAID CELEBRITIES LIST

The Forbes “30 Under 30” list Class of 2020 is made up 30 honorees for each of the 20 categories – which vary from work in art and style to energy, finance, tech, law and more.

Other notable honorees who made the cut include Bain Capital Vice President Magdalena Kala, video gamer development firm Askiisoft’s founder Justin Stander, singer Normani and actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

TOP 20 'BEST VALUE' COLLEGES REVEALED IN FORBES' ANNUAL LIST

Full profiles for the honorees can be found on Forbes’ website.

The 2020 “30 Under 30” list is a diverse one, with 48 percent of the featured individuals identifying as either an immigrant or first generation.

In terms of which U.S. cities produced entrepreneurs that made the Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list, New York City was top dog with 21 percent of “honorees hailing from the Big Apple.” The tech hub of San Francisco had 17 percent in comparison, followed by Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the publication, over 15,000 online submissions were sent in vying for the 600 available slots. Forbes collaborated with expert judges in each category to narrow down its entrepreneur list.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Forbes “30 Under 30” alumni network has grown to include more than 5,000 individuals throughout the world in the last nine years. Honorees get to carry this title for a lifetime.