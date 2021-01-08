Coronavirus vaccine sparking small business optimism in Florida: Former McDonald's USA CEO

Despite the “very negative environment,” the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is boosting small business optimism in Florida, former McDonald’s USA CEO Ed Rensi said Friday.

“People have reset their businesses,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co,” adding that they will come out of the pandemic stronger.

“It’s been amazing to me to listen to them talk about how they’ve become more efficient, how they’ve worked harder to make sure their employees are getting what they need, they’re working hard to make sure their customers are getting good value,” he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday during a briefing, any hospitals slow to administer coronavirus vaccines into arms will see a portion of their share redistributed. He said his “top priority is getting shots in arms to protect more Floridians.”

According to Rensi, small business owners are unhappy with leadership in Washington D.C., but pleased with the way DeSantis has struck a “good balance between keeping the society open… being careful and allowing them to use common sense.”

Rensi went on to say small businesses look forward to continuing to grow. “It's kind of an interesting dichotomy for me and I’m excited about it because it gives me optimism for the future,” he said.

