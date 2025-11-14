Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Airlines
Published

Trump axes Biden plan that would have forced airlines to pay passengers cash for delays

Proposal would have required carriers to compensate travelers for cancellations and related expenses like hotels and meals

close
Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss the impact of the government shutdown on gas prices and holiday travel. video

Airline chaos, cheap gas prices spark surge in holiday road trips

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss the impact of the government shutdown on gas prices and holiday travel.

The Trump administration on Friday rescinded a Biden-era proposal that would have required airlines to compensate passengers in cash for U.S. flight disruptions caused by carriers.

White House officials in 2023 said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would issue new rules forcing airlines to refund passengers for cancellations and other coinciding expenses, including hotel rooms, meals and transportation. 

Department of Transportation (DOT) officials said Friday the plan was axed because it ‍would cause "unnecessary regulatory burdens," according to a report from Reuters.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - FEBRUARY 2023: Few passengers made for short lines ahead of an impending snowstorm forecasted to hit the Twin Cities later in the day, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at MSP Airport Terminal 1. (Photo by Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

The Biden-era proposal would have required cash compensation for delayed passengers. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DELAYED OR CANCELED FLIGHT? THESE ARE THE LATEST REFUND RULES

DOT in December proposed airlines pay ‌$200 to $300 for domestic delays surpassing three hours and up to $775 for longer delays, according to the report.

"Airline passengers in Canada, for example, and the European Union already get these compensations, and guess what? It works," Biden said in 2023. "One study found that the European Union requirement that compensates passengers for flight delays, the number of flight delays went down."

An American Airlines jet

U.S. airlines do not guarantee cash compensation for delays. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images / Getty Images)

AIRLINES WORK TO LIMIT IMPACT AS FAA CUTS AIR TRAFFIC BY 10% ACROSS 40 MARKETS AMID SHUTDOWN

The DOT under President Donald Trump announced in September it planned to withdraw ​the proposal.

More than a dozen Democratic senators last month penned a letter to the Trump administration requesting it keep the compensation plan in place.

Transportation Secretary Duffy Holds News Conference On Air India Crash

DOT officials said the rule would have imposed "unnecessary regulatory burdens" on carriers. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This is a common-sense proposal: when an airline’s mistake imposes unanticipated costs on families, the airline should try to remedy the situation by providing accommodations to consumers and helping cover their costs," the letter states.