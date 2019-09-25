Barely half of bureaucrats say bosses demonstrate high levels of honesty

The federal government employs nearly 2 million people, but barely half of them believe that their organization's leaders demonstrate high levels of integrity.

Only 55% of federal employees agreed with the following statement: "My organization's senior leaders maintain high standards of honesty and integrity." That's according to the most recent annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, published in 2018.

And that number represents an improvement from years past. Only 50% of of federal employees responded positively to the statement in 2014, and the percentage has increased or stayed the same each year since then.

California is home to the most federal employees, followed by the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland and Texas, according to Governing.com.

In the same survey, only 32% responded positively to the statement that "In my work unit, steps are taken to deal with a poor performer who cannot or will not improve."

President Trump signed a trio of executive orders in 2018 to overhaul the federal bureaucracy. They make it easier to fire federal workers for poor performance and misconduct, require departments and agencies to negotiate better union contracts and limit the amount of time certain federal workers can spend on union business.

