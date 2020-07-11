These are the fastest-shrinking jobs in all 50 states: Report

Job markets vary in states across the U.S. and depending on where you live, certain jobs may be disappearing faster than others, according to a recent study.

On Friday, SmartAsset published a report on what occupations are disappearing fastest in each state and Washington, D.C.

For its findings, the financial technology company used employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupation Employment Statistics, comparing data from 2015 to 2019, the report said.

Aside from its overall list by state, SmartAsset found which industries had the fastest-shrinking jobs in each state.

According to the report, the office and administrative support industry has seen the largest decline in 11 states and Washington, D.C. Some of the jobs in that industry include telephone operators, word processors and typists, proofreaders and copy markers, and statistical assistants, the report said.

In fact, the biggest drop in the administrative support industry was in Utah, according to SmartAsset. There was a 95 percent decrease in telephone operators in Utah in 2019 compared to 2015.

Meanwhile, jobs in the production industry -- such as gas plant operators, dental laboratory technicians and painting, coating and decorating workers -- were the fastest-shrinking jobs in eight states, according to SmartAsset.

Among jobs in the production industry, gas plant operators in Maryland saw the steepest decline, down 80 percent from 2015 to 2019, SmartAsset found.

To see the full list, here are the fastest-shrinking jobs in each state -- and Washington, D.C. -- according to SmartAsset.

Alabama

Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders: down 75 percent

Alaska

Oil and gas laborers: down 71 percent

Arizona

Dental laboratory technicians: down 61 percent

Arkansas

Middle school career/technical education teachers: down 67 percent

California

Music directors and composers: down 67 percent

Colorado

Telemarketers: down 71 percent

Connecticut

Demonstrators and product promoters: down 75 percent

Delaware

Physical therapist aides: down 59 percent

Washington, D.C.

Clerical library assistants: down 83 percent

Florida

Motorboat operators: down 76 percent

Georgia

Statistical assistants: down 89 percent

Hawaii

Directors and religious activities and education: down 65 percent

Idaho

Weighers, measurers, checkers and samplers for recordkeeping: down 74 percent

Illinois

Telephone operators: down 82 percent

Indiana

Music directors and composers: down 82 percent

Iowa

Hand packers and packagers: down 67 percent

Kansas

Music directors and composers: down 82 percent

Kentucky

Proofreaders and copy markers: down 75 percent

Louisiana

Operations research analysts: down 82 percent

Maine

Rehabilitation counselors: down 67 percent

Maryland

Gas plant operators: down 80 percent

Massachusetts

Middle school career/technical education teachers: down 64 percent

Michigan

Telephone operators: down 73 percent

Minnesota

Set and exhibit designers: down 70 percent

Mississippi

Word processors and typists: down 71 percent

Missouri

Telemarketers: down 67 percent

Montana

Secondary school career/technical education teachers: down 68 percent

Nebraska

Nuclear engineers: down 86 percent

Nevada

Production work helpers: down 58 percent

New Hampshire

Postsecondary atmospheric, earth, marine and space sciences teachers: down 62 percent

New Jersey

Conveyor operators and tenders: down 86 percent

New Mexico

Private detectives and investigators: down 79 percent

New York

Metal and plastic drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators and tenders: down 71 percent

North Carolina

Word processors and typists: down 76 percent

North Dakota

Procurement clerks: down 80 percent

Ohio

Machine feeders and offbearers: down 68 percent

Oklahoma

Production worker helpers: down 62 percent

Oregon

Boilermakers: down 91 percent

Pennsylvania

Painting, coating and decorating workers: down 74 percent

Rhode Island

Legislators: down 65 percent

South Carolina

Office machine operators (except computer): down 94 percent

South Dakota

Telemarketers: down 73 percent

Tennessee

Legislators: down 74 percent

Texas

Metal and plastic forging machine setters, operators and tenders: down 62 percent

Utah

Telephone operators: down 95 percent

Vermont

Dispensing opticians: down 57 percent

Virginia

Music directors and composers: down 56 percent

Washington

Ambulance drivers and attendants (except emergency medical technicians): down 95 percent

West Virginia

Eligibility interviewers for government programs: down 84 percent

Wisconsin

Music directors and composers: down 83 percent

Wyoming

Oil and gas rig operators: down 76 percent