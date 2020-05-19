Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder and CEO: What to know

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg turned 36.

The founder and CEO of Facebook celebrated his birthday on Thursday with his family, according to a post on the social media site.

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes!” he wrote in the post. “I hope you're all staying healthy and doing well. I'm looking forward to a nice day with my family and hopefully getting some rest.”

Zuckerberg created Facebook in 2004 when he was only 19 at Harvard University.

Today, Facebook is a social media empire that includes Instagram, WhatsApp and most recently, Giphy.

That empire has made Zuckerberg wealthy.

According to Forbes’ real-time net worth calculator, Zuckerberg was worth $80 billion on Tuesday.

That’s up from $73.4 billion in February, FOX Business previously reported.

Here’s what else you need to know about Mark Zuckerberg.

WHAT IS MARK ZUCKERBERG’S NET WORTH?

He developed his first program when he was 12

Zuckerberg grew up in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., where his father was a dentist and his mother was a psychiatrist, according to Biography.com.

According to the website, Zuckerberg created a messaging program when he was 12 years old. He called it “Zucknet” and his father used it at his dental practice to communicate with his receptionist.

Zuckerberg also created computer games with his friends and in high school created a music program that was similar to Pandora, according to Biography.com.

He owns a lot of real estate

According to a report from Business Insider last year, Zuckerberg has purchased 10 properties.

He has a five-bedroom home in Palo Alto, Calif. -- and the four houses surrounding the estate -- a townhouse in San Francisco, two properties in Hawaii and two waterfront estates on Lake Tahoe.

The Lake Tahoe estates are his most recent purchases. He bought one, called Brushwood Estate, in January 2019 for $37 million, and the other, called Carousel Estate, for $22 million in December 2018, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

His annual Facebook CEO salary is $1

According to an April financial filing from Facebook, Zuckerberg’s CEO salary is just $1 per year.

However, the company also spent about $23 million for Zuckerberg’s security and private air travel in 2019, according to a report from CNBC.

He promised to donate 99% of his Facebook shares

In 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan founded the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization focused on creating “a more inclusive, just and healthy future for everyone,” according to the website.

Zuckerberg announced the organization in a letter to his newborn daughter Maxima. In the letter, he and Chan promised they would give away 99 percent of their Facebook shares over the course of their lives to the organization. At the time, their shares were worth about $45 billion, according to the letter.

