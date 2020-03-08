Who is Elon Musk's girlfriend?

Musician Grimes, whose real name Claire Elise Boucher, could probably be summed up in one word: weird.

The 31-year-old artist is having a baby with her boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and posted otherworldly photos on social media to make the announcement in January.

Grimes released her first album under her stage name in 2010, and since then she's headlined tours, topped Billboard's independent and alternative album chats and collaborated with artists like Janelle Monae and Bleachers.

Critics have a hard time pinpointing the exact genre of her music: it's definitely electronic, but has also been described as "future-shock-y indie-pop" by Rolling Stone and "phantasmal, banging electropop" by The Guardian.

"[T]he whole purpose of Grimes is that it’s genreless," Grimes said in a 2015 interview. "Trying to constantly put a genre label on it makes no sense and then you are always eating your words two months later. So, why bother?"

Grimes produces and writes her own music. She doesn't like being referred to as just a singer.

She grew up in Vancouver. Her boyfriend, Musk, also has a Canada connection: he moved to Ontario from South Africa for college.

The couple connected on Twitter over an obscure joke that mashed up art history and artificial intelligence. Musk wanted to make a joke about "Rococo Basilisk," combining a theatrical, ornate art style (rococo) and an AI thought experiment (Roko's basilisk). But Grimes had beat him to it by creating a character by the same name for a 2015 music video.

Grimes, who has described herself as far left, faced backlash from some fans for dating billionaire Musk. She compared her boyfriend and presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders in a March interview with Rolling Stone.

“When I look at the aims of my boyfriend and I look at the aims of Bernie, like, their end goals are very similar," Grimes said. "Fix environmental problems, reduce suffering. It’s worth dissecting the wealth gap, it’s worth dissecting the existence of billionaires, but situations have nuance.”

