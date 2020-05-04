Elon Musk lists Bel Air, Calif., homes for combined $39M

High tech visionary Elon Musk, who rose to prominence through Tesla and Space-X, has put two of his multimillion-dollar Californa mansions on the market.

Both Beverly Hills listings hit Zillow for a combined asking price of nearly $40 million just days after Musk told his Twitter followers that he "will own no house." According to the listing, Musk is handling the sale of both opulent homes.

One of them, a six-bed, 11-bath lower Bel Air estate, touts a $30 million ticket price alone. The home sits on a private knoll with views of the Bel Air Country Club, the city and the Pacific Ocean, according to the Zillow listing. The expansive, 16,251-square-foot home was built in 1990 and later remodeled to include large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finished.

The mega-mansion boasts a two-story library, a theater, and a two-room guest suite. The main master suite comes with dual baths and closets.

Future homeowners will also be privy to a lighted championship tennis court, a wine cellar, a gym, a pool, a vast yard and a fruit orchard. There is also a motor court with a five-car garage.

Musk purchased the property in 2012 for a hefty $17 million, according to Variety.

The second home, nestled just across the street, is an updated ranch-style former home of the late actor Gene Wilder, known for his roles in "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" and "Young Frankenstein."

The $9.5 million property overlooks the 13th green and 14th fairway on the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course with distant city views. The property includes an approximately 2,800-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.5-bath ranch home with an oval pool and a private guest cottage.

In 2013, Musk forked over around $6.75 million on the estate then described as an “opportunity to develop a view property," according to the Los Angeles Times.

