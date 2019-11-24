Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Elon Musk defamation suit pretrial hearing starts Monday

Elon Musk mocked British diver Vernon Unsworth as a "pedo"

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano provides insight into Tesla's defense over Elon Musk's pay package.video

Tesla's board to defend Elon Musk's pay package

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano provides insight into Tesla's defense over Elon Musk's pay package.

Pretrial hearings in the defamation lawsuit filed by British diver Vernon Unsworth against Tesla CEO Elon Musk begin Monday, according to court filings.

Continue Reading Below

Musk will have to go to trial to defend himself for mocking Unsworth as a pedophile in a verbal sparring match that unfolded last summer after the underwater rescue of youth soccer players trapped in a Thailand cave.

ELON MUSK'S CYBERTRUCK WINDOWS SHATTERED IN DEMO OF 'BULLETPROOF' GLASS

Musk called Unsworth a "pedo" in a July 15, 2018, post on this Twitter account after Unsworth, in an interview with CNN, dismissed Musk's attempts to help rescue the soccer players as a "PR stunt." Unsworth also derided the submarine that Musk had built for a rescue mission, prompting Musk to lash back on this Twitter account, which had 22.5 million followers at the time.

The jury trial in the suit will begin Dec. 3.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Unsworth is seeking more than $75,000 in damages from Musk, a multibillionaire. The suit also seeks a court order prohibiting Musk from making any further disparaging comments.

The pretrial hearing comes after a bad week for Musk, who unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck on Thursday and had to laugh off a failed demonstration when the vehicle's armored glass windows shattered instead of withstanding blows from metal balls.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.