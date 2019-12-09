Warren reveals nearly $2 million in payouts from legal work

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not only disclosed her former legal clients but has now posted a breakdown of the approximately $1.9 million she made working on most of the projects, including her time representing corporate clients, which she often vilifies.

The records were posted online on Sunday and go back to 1986. Warren's biggest payday came from her work on the 2009 Travelers Indemnity Co. case — $212,335.

"In this case, Elizabeth represented Travelers in order to protect a $500 million settlement for victims of asbestos poisoning that another insurance company sought to invalidate," her campaign said. "The Boston Globe has reported that most asbestos victims were on her side during the case, and the Supreme Court ruled in favor of her position."

Some of her other clients included the attorneys for Rabobank, a Dutch financial institution that became a creditor in the Enron bankruptcy; former directors of Getty Oil, who were involved in Texaco’s bankruptcy; and women whose allegations of harm from silicone breast implants produced by Dow Corning were imperiled when the company filed for bankruptcy.

The release came against the backdrop of an escalating feud between Warren and her campaign rival Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. The senator has condemned the closed-door fundraisers that the mayor has attended, suggesting Buttigieg could be making secret promises to top donors.

Buttigieg and his campaign responded that Warren should release past tax returns that detail her work for corporate clients. Warren previously had released 11 years of tax returns.

However, some have characterized Warren's appearances at high-dollar Democratic National Committee fundraisers as a loophole in her pledge against closed-door, big-dollar fundraisers. Warren spoke at the DNC’s IWillVote Gala fundraiser in Boston, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. Although ticket prices for the fundraiser were not listed, tickets ranged from $1,000 to $50,000 for a similar DNC gala in Atlanta in June.

"I will help the party," Warren said in October. "I am not going to ask Democrats to unilaterally disarm in the face of an onslaught of money."

FOX Business' inquiries to Warren's campaign and the DNC were not immediately returned.

Fox News' Frank Miles and The Associated Press contributed to this report.