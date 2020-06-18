Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's

McDonald's to hire 260,000 workers this summer

The fast-food franchise chain is beginning to reopen dining rooms

By FOXBusiness
video

Customers are eager to dine out: NY restaurant owner

Chateau on the Lake owner Edward 'Buddy' Foy, Jr., says being short-staffed and having limited supplies isn't stopping customers from eating at his restaurant.

McDonald's restaurants expect to hire approximately 260,000 people this summer as its locations begin reopening their dining rooms amid coronavirus restrictions.

The fast food giant says it has enacted nearly 50 new safety features including "wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, [and] protective barriers at order points" to keep customers and employees from spreading germs.

In this May 20, 2020 file photo, a sign posted outside a McDonald's restaurant reads: "We're open for you, Drive-thru, take-out Mobile Order & Pay and McDelivery only. No dine-in seating." (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

“We are excited to welcome new employees to our McFamily, and we want candidates and their families to know we have one goal – to keep our people safe,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a statement. “Our local business owners are proud to help their communities and provide employment and educational opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people this summer.”

The hiring news comes after Bloomberg reported that McDonald's has set aside $40 million in restaurant aid for owners dealing with the financial impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the latest jobless claims numbers from the federal Labor Department estimate a U.S. job loss total of 46 million.

