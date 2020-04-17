Walmart hiring more workers in coronavirus-driven economic downturn

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Walmart is still hiring, the company announced Friday.

Even though much of the rest of the country is struggling with the coronavirus-led economic downturn, the retail giant said in a press release it is committed to hiring 50,000 more associates on top of its previous commitment to hire 150,000 workers.

“Hiring 50,000 new associates will give us the opportunity to provide additional staffing in key areas where it’s needed most,” the release said. “These hires will primarily be temporary associates and will support our current associates and customers in locations with specific needs. We are humbled and proud to be able to give an opportunity to so many workers during this critical time.”

The roles that Walmart is looking to fill include cashiers, stockers and personal shoppers in stores and clubs as well as fillers and pickers in distribution and fulfillment centers, the release said.

The company said it also would add drivers to its fleet.

“We continue to see strong demand in our stores, and at the same time, we want to give our current associates the flexibility to take time off and stay home if they feel more comfortable doing so,” the release said.

On March 19, Walmart announced its initial plan to hire 150,000 temporary workers at its stores and distribution centers by the end of May. Within two weeks, the company said it was hiring 5,000 employees a day.

To fill those positions, the retailer worked with more than 70 other companies with furloughed workers in industries including hospitality and restaurants -- as well as other retailers, according to the release.

About 85 percent of those newest workers are temporary or part-time.

“While many of these associates want temporary employment that serves as a bridge during this time, we also expect others to convert to permanent roles,” the release said.

Walmart is also continuing to use its expedited application process, which is only 24 hours as opposed to two weeks.

