D.C. offering $6,000 grants to restaurants to stay open through winter

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday announced a new program that will allow local restaurants to apply for $6,000 grants to help them stay open through the winter.

Continue Reading Below

The Streatery Winter Ready Grant Program will offer one-time grants to any restaurant or retail establishment with the appropriate sidewalk permits, which allow businesses to operate partially on the sidewalk and street to promote social distancing as they continue operating during the pandemic.

DC SUES INSTACART OVER FEES CUSTOMERS THOUGHT WERE TIPS

The District will invest $4 million into the program to help restaurants and stores operating partially on the sidewalk "winterize" their operations as colder weather descends upon the city.

Small businesses must submit applications detailing how they plan to allocate grant funds. Items that can be purchased using grant money include, but are not limited to, outdoor heaters, tents, propane, lighting, furniture and advertising, according to a frequently asked questions page on the mayor's website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To be eligible for the reward, a District resident must own at least 50 percent of the business, 50 percent of the business's gross receipts must come from D.C., and at least 50 percent of employees must live in D.C.

Funds will be dispersed starting Oct. 1 on a rolling basis. Applications are due on Sept. 28.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS