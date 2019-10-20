Here's how much Trump's campaign rally cost the city of Dallas

President Trump's campaign rally in Dallas on Thursday cost the city roughly $170,000, a city spokeswoman told FOX Business.

"The city of Dallas does not charge heads of state for the security measures necessary to accommodate their visits," the city told WFAA ahead of the rallly.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service would not reveal whether the Trump campaign has an agreement to reimburse Dallas for its spending to keep the president and rallygoers safe.

"[T]he Secret Service cannot speak to the conditions surrounding the mechanisms in place for reimbursement to local law enforcement agencies," the spokesperson told WFAA.

Some rallygoers started lining up days in advance for the Thursday event.

Roughly 20,000 people could fit in the American Airlines Center where it was held, chief operating officer Dave Brown told WFAA. The Trump campaign has paid for renting the facility, Brown said.

The public safety costs for Trump's rallies, in both the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, range from under $10,000 to approximately $530,000.

Trump accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of trying to "price out" free speech on Tuesday after claiming city government told Trump's recent rally venue that it , not the Trump campaign, would be on the hook for $530,000 in security costs.

"Someone please tell the Radical Left Mayor of Minneapolis that he can't price out Free Speech. Probably illegal! I stand strongly [and] proudly with the great Police Officers and Law Enforcement of Minneapolis and the Great State of Minnesota! See you Thursday Night!" Trump wrote on Twitter earlier in October.

FOX Business' inquiry to the Trump campaign was not returned at the time of publication.

