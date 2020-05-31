Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

How much does it cost to be a doomsday prepper?

Preparing for a catastrophic emergency can cost thousands of dollars

By FOXBusiness
Generators in high demand to accommodate working from home: Generac CEO

Around 52 million Americans have spent money to prep for a catastrophic disaster, according to a survey from Finder – a personal finance and purchase comparison website.

Putting money into savings was by far the most popular response by the survey's participants, with 12.64 percent of Americans saying they stash away $1,939.77 on average. But survival kits are a close second, with 11.24 percent of Americans admitting they spent $105.53 on average.

Having a means of escape is another priority for determined survivalists. According to Finder's survey, 4.18 percent of Americans spent $1,398 on average to secure an evacuation vehicle such as a boat or car. Self-defense classes or weapons were another important purchase where 3.35 percent of Americans spent $223.08 on average.

Survival courses were close to last on the prep list with 1.96 percent of Americans have spent $77.82 on average to learn skills that can help them make it through an emergency situation.

Although food wasn't a part of the survey, some wholesale stores sell emergency meal supplies that are meant to last for extended periods. Costco, for example, sells six-gallon buckets of Chef's Banquet Food Storage Basics, which provide a combined 336 servings of parboiled long-grain white rice, hard red wheat, pre-cooked pinto beans, quick-cook rolled oats and potato flakes – all for $59.99.

