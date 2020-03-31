Coronavirus leads Walmart to hire 5,000 workers per day

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Walmart hired 50,000 new associates in under a two-week period to meet the surge in demand created by the novel coronavirus.

Since March 19, the company has employed 5,000 associates each day, Walmart executive vice president of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett told "FOX & Friends" Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the massive international corporation committed to hiring more than 150,000 hourly employees through the end of May to work in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers to manage the influx of shoppers.

The company's decision mirrors the actions of other retailers across the country seeking to hire additional workers amid the pandemic.

To expedite the hiring process, Walmart cut its application time from two weeks to one day, the company said.

"Our updated, expedited hiring process is working," Bartlett announced on Twitter last week. "With quick decisions at the store level we've hired 25,000 new associates just this week."

Aside from the new hires, the shopping behemoth implemented additional safety measures Tuesday for its employees and customers as it works to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Walmart will begin taking the temperatures of its workers when they report to work. This includes all employees at Walmart stores, clubs and facilities. They will also be asked some basic health screening questions, the company said. The company is still in the process of sending thermometers to all of its locations, which Walmart says could take up to three weeks.

Employees with a temperature higher than 100.0 degrees will be asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary, although they will be paid for reporting to work.

Additionally, they will not be allowed to return to work until they are free of a fever for at least three days.

"Our COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected," the company said.

The company is also working to provide masks and gloves "as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them."