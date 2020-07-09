Expand / Collapse search
Caesars Entertainment requires coronavirus testing for employees

Requirement applies to employees in the Las Vegas area

Hotel and casino operator Caesars Entertainment said all employees in Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas, must be tested for the novel coronavirus, 8 News Now reported.

Employees will be "removed from the schedule" if they do not get tested by the July 17 deadline, a company spokesperson said, according to 8 News Now.

"We thought mandatory testing would be a good way to identify employees who might be positive for COVID-19 without knowing it (i.e. asymptomatic) and wouldn’t realize they could be spreading the virus at work," a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement according to 8 News Now.

Dealer Denny Robinson prepares his gaming table at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip as the property opens for the first time since being closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ph

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, mandated last month that residents wear face masks when in public due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Caesars Entertainment announced it would institute a face-mask policy across all of its properties, including those in Louisiana, Mississippi and other states.

“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said in a statement.

FOX Business' inquiry to Caesars Entertainment was not immediately returned.

