Nevada rules that masks must be worn at all times, Caesars responds

The state of Nevada has seen the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise over the last four weeks.

In response, Governor Steve Sisolak has issued a mandatory face mask policy when in public.

This policy applies to all Nevadans and visitors.

The casino company Caesars is on board, taking the policy even further, announcing a facial mask policy that will be universal across all of the company's properties, not just Nevada.

“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person,” he added.

That covers properties in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, and Indiana, as well as tribal properties in Arizona, California and North Carolina. The policy will be extended to additional facilities in other states as they reopen.