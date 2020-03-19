Coronavirus closures: These stores temporarily shut their doors
Many have promised to continue to pay their employees despite closed stores
As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, many retailers are stepping up to do their part.
Companies have been announcing temporary closures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe.
Many have also promised to continue paying their employees even while their brick-and-mortar doors are shut.
On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House is working on sending $1,000 checks to most adults within three weeks in order to offset the economic impacts of the virus.
Here are many of the stores that have temporarily closed their doors to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to their social media posts.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Adidas
American Eagle
Ann Taylor
Anthropologie
Athleta
Banana Republic
Bath & Body Works
Bloomingdale’s
Coach
Columbia Sportswear
Converse
Dick’s Sporting Goods
DSW
Foot Locker
Fossil
Gap
H&M
IKEA
J.Crew and J.Crew Factory
JCPenney
Kate Spade New York
L.L. Bean
Lands’ End
Levi’s and Levi’s Outlet stores
Loft
Lululemon
Lush Cosmetics
Macy’s
Madewell
