Coronavirus closures: These stores temporarily shut their doors

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, many retailers are stepping up to do their part.

Companies have been announcing temporary closures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe.

Many have also promised to continue paying their employees even while their brick-and-mortar doors are shut.

On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House is working on sending $1,000 checks to most adults within three weeks in order to offset the economic impacts of the virus.

Here are many of the stores that have temporarily closed their doors to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to their social media posts.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Adidas

American Eagle

Ann Taylor

Anthropologie

Athleta

Banana Republic

Bath & Body Works

Bloomingdale’s

Coach

Columbia Sportswear

Converse

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Foot Locker

Fossil

Gap

H&M

IKEA

J.Crew and J.Crew Factory

JCPenney

Kate Spade New York

L.L. Bean

Lands’ End

Levi’s and Levi’s Outlet stores

Loft

Lululemon

Lush Cosmetics

Macy’s

Madewell

Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call

New Balance

Nike

Nordstrom

Old Navy

Patagonia

Ralph Lauren

REI

Rent the Runway

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sephora

Tiffany & Co.

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch

Ulta Beauty

Under Armour

Uniqlo

Urban Outfitters

Vans

Victoria’s Secret, in-person and online

Vineyard Vines

Warby Parker

