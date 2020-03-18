Coronavirus leads Walmart to set special time for senior shopping

Walmart has announced changes to its hours and policies in order to accommodate seniors at risk to the coronavirus.

Beginning Thursday, stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m local time nationwide. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours, the retail giant said in a press release Wednesday night.

In an effort to accommodate seniors, Walmart says it will offer special shopping hours beginning an hour before the store opens.

"We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours," the company said. "From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older."

The company also said it will enforce item limitations for customers. Items with limitations include paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Walmart will also temporarily shut down its Auto Care Centers to allow associates to focus on stocking and cleaning the stores. Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only, such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.

The company praised its employees, saying they've been "nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean."

"When their communities needed them the most, our people have been at their best. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart," the company added.

Walmart stock was up 1.73 percent in after-hours trading on the news. This is the second time in a week that Walmart has updated its store hours.

