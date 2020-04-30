Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus relief deal: How do I get money?

Those who qualify will receive payment as part of $2.2 trillion economic rescue package

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 30

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

How do I get a relief check as part of the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package?

If your tax return shows you earned up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income, you’ll get a $1,200 payout as part of the package to help with the coronavirus pandemic. The payment steadily declines for those making more, phasing out at $99,000.

Married couples will each get $1,200, declining at incomes of $150,000 and phasing out at $198,000. Parents get $500 for each eligible child.

IRS ENHANCES 'GET MY PAYMENT' ONLINE APPLICATIONS TO HELP TAXPAYERS 

You must have a Social Security number and be a legal U.S. resident to receive the funds.

The money will be deposited into the bank account listed on your 2018 or 2019 tax return. If you didn’t provide that information, a check will be mailed to you. Or, you can also enter your direct deposit information on the IRS website.

If you don’t typically file a tax return, you can enter basic information on the IRS website to get the payment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 