Coronavirus prompts Sheldon Adelson to donate 2M masks, suits amid national shortage

Sheldon Adelson, GOP megadonor, will donate 2 million masks and 20,000 protective suits to first responders and medical workers to help offset a national shortage of personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Las Vegas Sands casino company.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS THESE CEOS TO GIVE UP THEIR SALARIES Adelson, the CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands, had the masks produced in China and will deliver them to hospitals in New York and Nevada. Each state will receive 1 million masks each, and the protective suits will go to hospitals in Nevada.

The billionaire's company will also pledge $250,000 to several important local organizations in the Las Vegas area during this time of need.

“Hopefully our donations will help protect people on the front lines so they can continue their invaluable work, and we can start to see the numbers of people affected begin to diminish,” Adelson said in a statement.

“Our properties in Las Vegas may be empty right now, but our hearts are full of hope for the future," he added. "The determination and courage I have seen in our Team Members, which I know is the same throughout this country, gives me every confidence we will get through this unprecedented crisis.”

This is the second time Adelson has extended his resources to provide PPE in hospitals due to shortages. The company previously provided 100,000 masks to the Las Vegas health care community and 5,000 masks to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. It also donated 1,900 coronavirus test kits to the state of Nevada.