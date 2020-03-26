Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Coronavirus has Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank pausing layoffs

Initial jobless claims hit a record 3.28 million this week amid the coronavirus crisis

By FOXBusiness
President Trump says he consistently meets with his administration to discuss how he can help Americans financially during the coronavirus outbreak.video

Trump on jobless Americans: 'We're going to take care of our people'

President Trump says he consistently meets with his administration to discuss how he can help Americans financially during the coronavirus outbreak.

A handful of Wall Street firms are doing their part to shield employees from economic hardship during the coronavirus crisis, at least temporarily.

FED'S POWELL: WE MAY ALREADY BE IN A RECESSION

Citigroup agreed to pause layoffs that may have occurred if not for coronavirus, FOX Business has learned. Sources close to the firm said the move is aimed at supporting all colleagues during the pandemic.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CCITIGROUP INC.46.02+4.16+9.94%

Deutsche Bank is also reportedly instituting the same pause on any workforce reductions, as reported by Bloomberg.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DBDEUTSCHE BANK AG6.99+0.11+1.60%

“To avoid additional emotional distress in the current environment, we will defer new communications of individual restructuring actions to potentially affected employees,” the bank said in a memo, according to the news organization.

JOBLESS CLAIMS SHATTER RECORDS

And Morgan Stanley's CEO, James Gorman, addressed employees in a memo, first reported by The Hill, which assured workers jobs are safe for the rest of the year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MSMORGAN STANLEY35.71+1.72+5.06%

“While long term we can’t be sure how this will play out, we want to commit to you that there will not be a reduction in force at Morgan Stanley in 2020,” Gorman said. “Aside from a performance issue or a breach of the Code of Conduct, your jobs are secure," said the memo published by The Hill.

The securities industry was responsible for more than 17 percent of all economic activity in the city, according to a 2018 report from the New York City Office of Management and Budget.

The developments from Wall Street come as industries including the airlines, hotels and restaurants have come to a virtual standstill forcing employers large and small to lay off workers.

CORONAVIRUS STORE CLOSINGS

Weekly jobless claims, reported Thursday, rose to 3.28 million reflecting the economic decimation caused by the pandemic. "This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 695,000 in October of 1982," said the U.S. Department of Labor in the weekly update.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says her team is studying where coronavirus is rampant in the U.S. and where it could potentially grow in the country. Video

New York City has been identified as one of the hardest-hit areas for coronavirus cases.

New York state, as of Wednesday, is dealing with 37,258 confirmed cases, as reported by Fox News.

Inquiries to the three firms by FOX Business were not immediately returned at the time of publication.

