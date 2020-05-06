Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

GM lays out post-coronavirus lockdown plan

General Motors production restart will focus on trucks, crossovers, SUVs

By FOXBusiness
close
New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers President James Brian Appleton argues Gov. Phil Murphy should allow car dealerships to reopen and businesses can resume working while still staying safe. video

New Jersey car dealers want to reopen, offer appointment-only sales: NJ CAR president

New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers President James Brian Appleton argues Gov. Phil Murphy should allow car dealerships to reopen and businesses can resume working while still staying safe.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

General Motors plans to restart most of its U.S. assembly plants with one production shift as coronavirus restrictions roll back, the company said during its Wednesday earnings call.

May 18 is the target date to resume some production in the United States, GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, have said.

GENERAL MOTORS EKES OUT PROFIT AS CORONAVIRUS SLAMS BUSINESS

After restarting, GM's U.S. plants will add second and third shifts "as appropriate," a spokesperson told FOX Business. GM pivoted to making items like ventilators to fight the pandemic.

"We will be focused on our trucks, crossovers and SUVs," the spokesperson said. "We are in the process of communicating and training our teams in the safety protocols that will be in place."

Tim Baldwin, left, and Bill Merkle work on making protective masks in Warren, Mich., Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

GM eked out a profit during the first three months of the year despite the coronavirus slowing business to a standstill during the final weeks of the first quarter.

Last week, Ford said it will use the lessons it learned from reopening its facilities in China when it reopens U.S. plants.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.23+0.96+4.54%

Ford began reopening Chinese factories in February and the company said Thursday that it has been manufacturing medical equipment there.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS