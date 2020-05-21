Coronavirus charities, organizations that still need your help
Here are charities and organizations that are helping Americans during the coronavirus pandemic
As the coronavirus pandemic persists, Americans are facing challenges they never anticipated.
Luckily, there are charities and organizations that are dedicated to easing the needy's burdens. FOX Business has compiled a list of nonprofits and research centers that are accepting monetary donations or volunteers to continue life-saving initiatives.
Here are efforts you can support in the arts, food insecurity, health care, scientific research and small business survival.
Arts
- Artist Relief Project
- Book Industry Charitable Foundation
- Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AID’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
- Dance/USA
- Pen America
Food Banks
- Feeding America
- Meals on Wheels
- No Kid Hungry
- World Central
Health Care
- Direct Relief
- Heart to Heart International
- Partners in Health
- Save the Children
- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy
- The International Medical Corps
- UNICEF
Scientific Research
- CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund
- Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Response
- UCLA COVID-19 Funds (Patient Care and Healthcare Provider Protection; Research and Education)
- World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund
- Local hospitals and universities
Small Business
- National Association for the Exchange of Industries Resources
- Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation
Volunteer Opportunities
- American Red Cross Blood Services
- Operation Gratitude Letter Writing
- Crisis Text Line Counseling