Coronavirus charities, organizations that still need your help

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, Americans are facing challenges they never anticipated.

Luckily, there are charities and organizations that are dedicated to easing the needy's burdens. FOX Business has compiled a list of nonprofits and research centers that are accepting monetary donations or volunteers to continue life-saving initiatives.

Here are efforts you can support in the arts, food insecurity, health care, scientific research and small business survival.

Arts

Artist Relief Project

Book Industry Charitable Foundation

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AID’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

Dance/USA

Pen America

Food Banks

Feeding America

Meals on Wheels

No Kid Hungry

World Central

Health Care

Direct Relief

Heart to Heart International

Partners in Health

Save the Children

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy

The International Medical Corps

UNICEF

Scientific Research

CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Response

UCLA COVID-19 Funds (Patient Care and Healthcare Provider Protection; Research and Education)

World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Local hospitals and universities

Small Business

National Association for the Exchange of Industries Resources

Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

Volunteer Opportunities

American Red Cross Blood Services

Operation Gratitude Letter Writing

Crisis Text Line Counseling

