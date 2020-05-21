Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

America Together Logo
Coronavirus

Coronavirus charities, organizations that still need your help

Here are charities and organizations that are helping Americans during the coronavirus pandemic

By FOXBusiness
close
Tiger Woods' Agent Mark Steinberg discusses the coronavirus charity golf tournament which will give back to first responders. video

Tiger Woods' agent: Coronavirus Champions for Charity match proceeds goes to first responders

Tiger Woods' Agent Mark Steinberg discusses the coronavirus charity golf tournament which will give back to first responders.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, Americans are facing challenges they never anticipated.

CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN DOUBLES DEMAND FOR CHARITY DELIVERING FOOD, HOPE

Luckily, there are charities and organizations that are dedicated to easing the needy's burdens. FOX Business has compiled a list of nonprofits and research centers that are accepting monetary donations or volunteers to continue life-saving initiatives.

OPRAH DONATES $10M FOR CORONAVIRUS RELIEF

Here are efforts you can support in the arts, food insecurity, health care, scientific research and small business survival.

iStock

Arts

  • Artist Relief Project
  • Book Industry Charitable Foundation
  • Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AID’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
  • Dance/USA
  • Pen America

Food Banks

  • Feeding America
  • Meals on Wheels
  • No Kid Hungry
  • World Central

NEW JERSEY COUPLE LAUNCHES CORONAVIRUS FUNDRAISER AFTER WEDDING POSTPONEMENT

Health Care

  • Direct Relief
  • Heart to Heart International
  • Partners in Health
  • Save the Children
  • The Center for Disaster Philanthropy
  • The International Medical Corps
  • UNICEF

Scientific Research

  • CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund
  • Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Response
  • UCLA COVID-19 Funds (Patient Care and Healthcare Provider Protection; Research and Education)
  • World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund
  • Local hospitals and universities

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Small Business

  • National Association for the Exchange of Industries Resources
  • Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

Volunteer Opportunities

  • American Red Cross Blood Services
  • Operation Gratitude Letter Writing
  • Crisis Text Line Counseling

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS