Coronavirus means these airlines waiving cancellation, change fees

New York-based JetBlue Airways started a wave of airlines waiving cancel and change fees for all flight bookings as concerns related to the coronavirus grow.

Other airlines like United and American had already suspended flights to mainland China and Hong Kong. JetBlue only serves the U.S., Canada, parts of Latin America and the Caribbean.

A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Here's how major U.S. airlines are responding to the outbreak.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines will waive change fees for tickets purchased before March 12 with original travel scheduled before June 1. New travel must be completed by Dec. 31, and any difference in fare will apply, the airline said.

American Airlines

American Airlines said Sunday it will waive change fees up to 14 days before travel for customers buying their tickets between March 1 and March 16.

Delta Airlines

Delta is waiving change fees for transpacific and transatlantic flights with certain restrictions.

"When rescheduled travel occurs beyond May 31, 2020, the change fee will be waived," Delta said on its website. "However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue."

Delta also delayed the start of its summer service between New York and Venice, Italy, by one month due to the virus's spread in Italy. Service will now begin May 1.

Hawaiian Airlines

Last week, Hawaiian Airlines suspended its service to Incheon International Airport in South Korea until April 30. The airline is waiving change fees and fare differences for travel through Oct. 31 provided flights were booked by May 1.

South Korea has reported 4,335 cases and 26 deaths.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways announced last week that it's waiving cancel and change fees for all new flight bookings made between Feb. 27 and March 11. The policy applies to travel through June 1.

United Airlines

United is waiving change fees and allowing refunds for travel to and from select cities including Shanghai, China, and Milan, Italy. The airline is waiving fare differences in certain situations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.