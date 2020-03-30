Amazon workers concerned about coronavirus safety threaten strike

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse say they will walk out on Monday to protest the ecommerce giant's stance on safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Instacart shoppers are also planning to strike on Monday, saying the grocery delivery company isn't doing enough for its gig workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Staten Island demonstration comes after Amazon started daily temperature checks at the JFK8 fulfillment center.

Christian Smalls, who works at the fulfillment center, is organizing the walkout, although an Amazon spokesperson accused him of "alleging many misleading things."

"The plan is to cease all operations until the building is closed and sanitized," Smalls told CNN. "We're not asking for much. We're asking the building to be closed and sanitized, and for us to be paid."

More Staten Island Amazon workers have been diagnosed with the virus than the company admits, Smalls told CNN.

"[We believe it's important to note that [Smalls] is, in fact, on a 14-day self-quarantine requested by Amazon to stay home with full pay," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business. "He was placed in paid quarantine out of an abundance of caution because we notified him that he may have had close contact with someone at the building who was diagnosed."

Amazon said coronavirus cases at JFK8 were not related as the workers did not have contact with one another.

The Amazon workers are not unionized but appear to be receiving support from the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

"All employers need to prioritize the health and safety of their workforce at this time," RWDSU president Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Amazon appears to be prioritizing maximizing its enormous profits even over its employees’ safety - and that is unacceptable."

Amazon said the company wanted to hire 100,000 new workers for its U.S. warehouse and delivery wings in order to keep pace with rising demand for items including hand sanitizer, baby formula and medical supplies.

